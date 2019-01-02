© MEMO

The United States and Israel have officially quit theat the stroke of midnight on New Year's Day, the culmination of a process triggered more than a year ago.The withdrawal is mainly procedural yet serves a new blow to UNESCO, co-founded by the US after World War II to foster peace.The Trump administration filed its notice to withdraw in October 2017 andThe Paris-based organization has previously criticized Israel's occupation of East Jerusalem and granted full membership to Palestine in 2011.UNESCO is best known for its work to preserve heritage, including maintaining a list of World Heritage sites, and programmes to promote education in developing countries.since it has been dealing with a funding slash ever since 2011 whenSince then officials estimate thatwhich was one of the reasons for President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw.Officials say that many of the reasons the US cited for the withdrawal do not apply anymore, noting that since then, all 12 texts on the Middle East passed at UNESCO have been consensual among Israel and Arab member states.The State Department couldn't comment because of the US government shutdown.Earlier, the department told UNESCO officials theincluding the protection of World Heritage sites, advocating for press freedom and promoting scientific collaboration and education.The US could potentially seek that status during the UNESCO Executive Board meetings in April.The US has pulled out of UNESCO before. The Reagan administration did so in 1984 because it viewed the agency as mismanaged, corrupt, and used to advance Soviet interests. The US rejoined in 2003.