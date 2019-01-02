© Getty Images

China

India

Turkey

Iran

Russia

The past year was full of events that inevitablyGlobal tensions caused by economic sanctions and trade conflicts triggered by Washington have forced targeted countries to take a fresh look at alternative payment systems currently dominated by the US dollar.RT has taken a deeper look into the recent phenomena of de-dollarization, summing up which countries have taken steps towards eliminating their reliance on the greenback, and the reasons behind their decision.The ongoing trade conflict between the United States and China, as well as sanctions against Beijing's biggest trading partners have forced China to take steps towards relieving the dollar dependence of the world's second-largest economy.In Beijing's signature soft-power style, the government hasn't made any loud announcements on the issue. However, theStill the number-one foreign holder of the US sovereign debt, China has cut its share to the lowest level since May 2017.Moreover, instead of promptly dumping the greenback,alongside the US dollar, the Japanese yen, the euro, and the British pound. Beijing has recently made several steps towards strengthening the yuan, includingAs part of its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, China is planning toin participating countries to promote the use of the yuan. Moreover, the country is actively pushing forThe trade pact could easily replace the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), the proposed multi-national trade deal which was torn up by US President Donald Trump shortly after he took office. RCEP includesand the potential pact is expected to formRanked the world's sixth-largest economy,It's not surprising that the country is directly affected by most global geopolitical conflicts and is significantly impacted by sanctions applied to its trading partners.Earlier this year,on supplies of Russian S-400 air-defense systems as a result of US economic penalties introduced against Moscow. The country also had toin purchases of Iranian crude after Washington reinstituted sanctions against Tehran. In December, India and the United Arab Emirates sealed a currency-swap agreement to boost trade and investment without the involvement of a third currency.Taking into account that India is the third-largest country by purchasing power parity, steps of this kind could considerably diminish the role of the greenback in global trading.Earlier this year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced plans tothat is aimed at non-dollar trading with the country's international partners. Later, Turkey's leader announced that Ankara is preparing toTurkey also discussed a possible replacement of the US dollar with national currencies in trade transactions with Iran.The move was prompted by political and economic reasons. Relations between Ankara and Washington have been deteriorating since the failed military coup in the country to oust President Erdogan in 2016. It's been reported that Erdogan suspects US involvement in the uprising and accuses Washington of harboring exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara blames for masterminding the coup.on terrorism charges in relation to the uprising.Erdogan has repeatedly slammed Washington for unleashing a global trade war, sanctioning Turkey and trying to isolate Iran. The NATO member's decision to buy Russian S-400 missile systems added fuel to the fire.The lira has lost nearly half of its value against the greenback over the past year. The currency plunge was exacerbated by soaring inflation and increasing prices for goods and services.A triumphant return of Iran to the global trading arena did not last long. Shortly after winning the US presidential election, Donald Trump opted to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal signed between Tehran and a group of nations, including the UK, US, France, Germany, Russia, China, and the EU.The oil-rich nation has once again become a target for severe sanctions resumed by Washington, which has also threatened to introduce penalties against any countries that would violate the embargo. The punitive measures banned business deals with the Islamic Republic and cracked down on the country's oil industry.ran clinched a deal for oil settlements with India using the Indian rupee. It also negotiated a barter deal with neighboring Iraq.for mutual transactions to reduce reliance on the US dollar amid banking problems connected to US sanctions.Putin has never called for restricting dollar transactions or banning the use of US currency. However, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier this year thatthat have been introduced since 2014 over a number of issues.after the US threatened tougher new sanctions that would target Russia's financial system.So far, Moscow has managed to partially phase out the greenback from its exports, signingwith a number of countries including China, India and Iran.Once a top-10 holder of US sovereign debt,Moscow has used the money to boost the nation's foreign reserves and to build up its gold stockpile to stabilize the ruble.