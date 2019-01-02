Puppet Masters
Trump receives letter from Kim Jong-un, expects meeting with him soon to discuss denuclearization
RT
Wed, 02 Jan 2019 17:38 UTC
Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, Trump said he had received a "great" letter from Kim and expected to meet with him soon.
Trump defended his policy on North Korea and said that there would have been a "big fat war in Asia" if he had not sat down with Kim during their historic summit in Singapore last June.
Trump had tweeted yesterday that he was looking forward to meeting Kim again, saying the North Korean leader "realizes so well" how his country "possesses great economic potential."
The US president also told reporters that he had never emphasized the speed at which Pyongyang would need to denuclearize. In his New Year address on Tuesday, Kim said that he was willing to go forward with denuclearization to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula, but said that he could reverse course if the US "clings to sanctions and pressure" to get what it wants.
Kim said he was "always ready" to sit down with Trump to come to an agreement, but that Pyongyang "could be left with no choice" but to "seek a new way" if Washington reneges on its promises or "misjudges our patience."
Kim also called on South Korea to put an end to war games with the US on the peninsula, saying that they were "outside interferences" intended to block reconciliation between the two countries.
North Korea's planned denuclearization has stalled since the Singapore summit, with Pyongyang blaming Washington's refusal to lift sanctions. Last month US special representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun said that the Trump administration had "no intention" of easing its North Korea sanctions.
Some experts have been skeptical about Washington's ability to meet Pyongyang halfway, with Andrew Leung, an international and independent China specialist, telling RT that "the Trump administration does not appear the most reliable administration in the world" and that it is "prone to changing tactics."
"On part of the North Koreans, they see that they have improved the relationship, they have improved the atmosphere over the Korean peninsula, and they expect to see, at least, some easing of the sanctions and they are not seeing that," Leung said.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Germany: Driver ploughs his car into a group of Syrian and Afghan migrants in xenophobic attack - UPDATE
- Netanyahu's Defense Ministry's leadership memorial criticized for 'shameful' omissions and distortions
- Kurds cut deal with Damascus on threat of Turkish attack: 400 YPG militants leave Manbij
- 'Beautiful moment of respect': Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova praised for comforting injured opponent Wang
- After Romney trashes his character, Trump hits back with the facts: 'I won big, and he didn't'
- To Gen. Mattis and all the rest of Washington's Mad Dogs of War, we say 'good riddance'!
- President Xi Jinping urges Taiwan to follow Hong Kong model for unification
- Borderline strategy: Trump appears to offer olive branch to Dems on border wall talks, gov't shutdown
- Status quo seekers uneasy with Rand Paul advising Trump
- N. Korea threatens to abandon talks with US if sanctions relief is not forthcoming
- Both USA and Israel officially quit UNESCO
- Pelosi's daughter praises mother's leadership - 'She'll cut your head off and you won't even know you're bleeding'
- Trump lashes out at retired Gen. McChrystal who called him immoral
- 'Real Justice Department' vet has become Mueller's top courtroom adversary
- NASA preps for Roscosmos chief's visit despite criticism in Washington
- Ditching the dollar: Top 5 countries and their reasons behind the move
- Trump receives letter from Kim Jong-un, expects meeting with him soon to discuss denuclearization
- Russian Foreign Ministry: US officials allowed to visit American arrested for espionage in Moscow
- Now official, Ukraine marks the birthday of Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera
- Death toll in Philippines floods, landslides rises to at least 87 (UPDATE)
- Netanyahu's Defense Ministry's leadership memorial criticized for 'shameful' omissions and distortions
- Kurds cut deal with Damascus on threat of Turkish attack: 400 YPG militants leave Manbij
- After Romney trashes his character, Trump hits back with the facts: 'I won big, and he didn't'
- To Gen. Mattis and all the rest of Washington's Mad Dogs of War, we say 'good riddance'!
- President Xi Jinping urges Taiwan to follow Hong Kong model for unification
- Borderline strategy: Trump appears to offer olive branch to Dems on border wall talks, gov't shutdown
- Status quo seekers uneasy with Rand Paul advising Trump
- N. Korea threatens to abandon talks with US if sanctions relief is not forthcoming
- Both USA and Israel officially quit UNESCO
- Pelosi's daughter praises mother's leadership - 'She'll cut your head off and you won't even know you're bleeding'
- Trump lashes out at retired Gen. McChrystal who called him immoral
- 'Real Justice Department' vet has become Mueller's top courtroom adversary
- NASA preps for Roscosmos chief's visit despite criticism in Washington
- Ditching the dollar: Top 5 countries and their reasons behind the move
- Trump receives letter from Kim Jong-un, expects meeting with him soon to discuss denuclearization
- Russian Foreign Ministry: US officials allowed to visit American arrested for espionage in Moscow
- Now official, Ukraine marks the birthday of Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera
- MH17: Ukraine's guilt decisively proven?
- Five weeks after fake Guardian Assange/Manafort 'scoop', no evidence, just stonewalling
- Bloomberg suggests Russia considering constitution changes to keep Putin in office
- Germany: Driver ploughs his car into a group of Syrian and Afghan migrants in xenophobic attack - UPDATE
- 'Beautiful moment of respect': Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova praised for comforting injured opponent Wang
- Overreaction? US border agents tear gas 'rock-throwing' migrants on Mexican border
- Campaign contributors for Bernie Sanders seek to address 'sexual violence, harassment and toxic masculinity' on 2016 campaign
- Best of the Web: Jordan Peterson and Dave Rubin announce plans to leave Patreon in protest of censorship of political commentators
- 'Taxpayer's money shouldn't be spent on political stunts': London mayor Khan blasted for spending £2.3M on pro-EU New Year extravaganza
- New mayor of small Mexican town assassinated shortly after swearing in ceremony
- 4 killed, 35 missing after gas explosion rips through residential building in Russia - UPDATE
- Kanye West jumps back on the Trump train in his first 2019 tweets
- Police use tear gas to quell protests against women entering Hindu temple
- Injuries follow New Year's celebratory gunfire across the US
- Actress Jane Curtin wants the Republican party to die in 2019
- New German book compiles Putin's biting criticisms of the West
- 'We are not robots': Amazon warehouse employees demand better work conditions
- Judge dismisses lawsuit over Google's controversial facial recognition program
- 'Go vegan or we die': Activists block Toronto intersection to protest Brazil's new president
- Interview with author Robert Greene: Identity politics, the Yellow Vests and cultural appropriation
- Minibus bursts into flames killing three in Russian city where building collapsed
- Hacker group threatens to leak secret documents on 9/11 'truth' unless paid in bitcoin
- Countless Americans still living paycheck to paycheck with no way out
- Ancient kids' toys have been hiding in the archaeological record
- 18th-century ice house found under London street reveals link to Norwegian ice trade
- UK's secret plan to dump 22 nuclear submarines in Scotland
- Bronze Age remains may tell of world's oldest-known political assassination
- A stalagmite may have solved the mystery of the Akkadian Empire's fall
- Dig at Danish Viking capital yields 'sensational find' - Christian amulets pre-dating Harold Bluetooth's conversion
- Stone carvings hidden for 600 years discovered on tomb in Scottish cathedral
- And yet another murder that wasn't: The Perepilichny case, the anti-Russia campaign and Bill Browder
- Barack Obama, ISIS and the Muslim Brotherhood
- Pompeii was a full-fledged city before it was taken over by the Romans
- Mysterious Folkton drums of Stonehenge may have been Stone Age measuring devices
- The razing of Panama, commemorating another 'heroic' American victory
- 4,500 year old stone circle discovered in Aberdeenshire, Scotland
- Study details immense timber henge at Newgrange, Ireland, discovered during summer drought
- Nemesis - Our Sun's missing death star companion
- 40 years later: John Wayne Gacy's killing spree shattered the illusion of the safe suburban community
- Oldest Aramaic inscription ever discovered describes 'devourer that brings fire' to victims
- Strong earthquake struck Machu Picchu in 1450 interrupting construction and helping perfect design
- The secret CIA torture program that has just come to light
- Evelyn Berezin, who built the world's first true word processor, dies at 93
- WAND: New 'brain pacemaker' offers help for epilepsy, Parkinsons
- Why is Earth missing a huge part of its crust?
- The mysterious expanse of the "unobservable Universe"
- Low-dose radiation maybe good for you says new study
- Pathway to alcohol addiction discovered
- Hybrid qubits solve key hurdle to quantum computing
- Mysterious anomaly under Africa is weakening Earth's magnetic field
- Gastrograph: The AI that knows exactly what you want to eat
- Gene-edited farm animals are coming...will you eat them?
- Ice cores could solve cosmic ray mystery
- 'Brainless' amoeba solves college level math problem
- Earth enters densest stream of deadly Taurid meteor cluster this June
- Russia's Avangard hypersonic glider travels at a whopping 30,000km/h
- Strangest scientific discovery of 2018? Memory formation appears to be facilitated by the same mechanism as a viral infection
- Putin: The 'best New Year's gift to Russia', successful test of Avangard hypersonic glider
- Six spectacular ice phenomena to look out for this winter
- Poseidon in action: Russia begins underwater trial of strategic nuclear drone
- Private Russian company aims to create orbital spaceport for interplanetary transport
- Conservationists clone 5 massive redwood tree stumps, planting 75 trees
- NASA's 'New Horizons' probe detects weird anomaly days ahead of Ultima Thule flyby
- Death toll in Philippines floods, landslides rises to at least 87 (UPDATE)
- Dramatic video captures multiple electrical explosions in Kenner, Louisiana - Same day as mysterious blue light lit up Queens, NYC
- Finland hit by record gusts as winter storm causes large power outages
- Four Maryland Chincoteague Ponies euthanized after months-long battle with mysterious 'swamp cancer'
- Major storm batters N. Europe - At least 6 killed, 16 injured in Denmark train accident
- Dublin sky lights up with strange electric phenomena similar to that seen over Queens
- Stromboli volcano in Italy sees elevated activity from at least 7 vents
- Waterspout appears over Encinitas, California
- Waterspout off Cyprus caught on camera
- China on blizzard alert as cold snap spreads
- Drought hurts South Africa corn, soy plantings, Grain SA says
- Rain sets off Indonesia landslide, killing 9 with 34 missing
- Indonesia tsunami: Erupting Anak Krakatau volcano now a quarter of its original size
- Heavy snowfall over northern, central Japan affect holidaymakers
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Grand Solar Minimum 2019: What to expect
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: EBT food assistance shut down USA - will mimic global food shortage reactions
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Heading into (Early Winter 2018) - Events the MSM overlooked
- A public health crisis: As temperatures fall, air quality worsens in Indian capital
- Seawatch in British Columbia gets another sinkhole - 6 meters wide and deep
- 171 aftershocks recorded after 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Davao Oriental, Philippines on December 29th
- Loud boom and bright flash as meteor fireball streaks over Twin Cities
- Texada Island, Canada resident witnesses flashing ball of light, 'definitely a meteor'
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky over southern Japan
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball lights up San Francisco Bay Area, leaves glowing 'dragon' trail
- Loud boom heard in Paxton, Illinois
- Loud explosion heard across East Bakersfield, California leaves residents, authorities confused
- Loud boom over Columbus, Georgia remains a mystery
- Huge green meteor fireball from Geminid meteor shower captured on Indiana officer's dash cam
- Rare fireball shines 10,000 times brighter than Polaris from Beijing's urban area
- Video shows meteor fireball streaking across the sky in Austin, Texas
- Bright meteor fireball seen in the sky over Maine
- Geminid fireball filmed buzzing comet Wirtanen
- Back-to-back meteor fireballs fly through Washington's sky
- Bright meteor fireball over Granada, Spain on Dec.10
- Spectacular meteor fireball event over Mexico City
- Meteor fireball filmed disintegrating over Fullerton, California
- Meteorite may have fallen in Wyoming last week
- Loud boom rattles windows, causes plaster to fall from ceilings in Coventry, UK
- Three bright meteor fireballs recorded over Spain in five hours
- Bright and slow meteor fireball filmed over Spain on Dec. 2
- Former vegan converts to carnivore diet after spider bite-bourne infection
- The number one tool for improving your health this year: A glucometer
- New blood test helps predict (and prevent?) bipolar disorder
- Best of the Web: 'Bad advice': Group of doctors in Canada lobby to change Food Guide, calling for more meat and fat in diet and less carbs and sugar
- Plant hallucinogen Ayahuasca shows promise for diabetes treatment
- Only the tip of the iceberg: How toxins cause disease
- What foods are banned in Europe but not in the U.S.?
- How much does Big Pharma pay your doctor?
- Could nurturing your green thumb help you live to 100?
- Multimillion $ industry: Colonoscopy found to be far more 'dangerous and potentially deadly' than previously thought
- Acupuncture's largest and most all-encompassing channel is stimulated by a popular yoga pose
- Dr. David Perlmutter: A high-carb diet may lead to brain inflammation
- Blue light is causing the human eye to attack itself
- Peter C. Gøtzsche: My dismissal is scientific judicial murder
- Are doctors actually giving patients any up-to-date vaccine safety information?
- Skin tags: Early warning sign of insulin resistance
- How to recover from holiday feasting: Holiday fasting
- Study shows gluten-free foods found to contain more arsenic and glyphosate than wheat
- Connecticut parents now required by law to vaccinate children against flu by Dec. 31
- Intravenous vitamin C for cancer: Cheap, effective and safe
- Why children are ready to shift toward more independence around age 4
- The scents of heaven: Frankincense and myrrh
- Clean your room! The problem with completing household chores in a timely manner
- Information overload: Attention is not a resource but a way of being alive to the world
- Women who emotionally abuse men
- Happy Moo-Year: Dairy cows are the new therapy dogs, helping college students de-stress during finals
- Are people forgetting how to read?
- Are memories reliable? Expert explains how they change more than we realize
- The vagus nerve - How inflammation can be controlled by the brain
- Sometimes it's better to deflect those awkward Christmas conversations
- Joy from giving outlives joy from getting
- Aim high: Do everything in your control to become your best self
- The lonely Americans: Research finds 76% of people surveyed show serious signs of loneliness
- Jaded: Voters have high tolerance for politicians who lie, even those caught doing it
- 'Stupid' & 'lazy': The road to hell is paved with overly simplistic labels
- Addiction and a lack of purpose
- Extrinsic goals vs intrinsic goals: The reasons why there is a rise in children's mental disorders
- Don't Deny Girls the Evolutionary Wisdom of Fairy-Tales and Princesses
- Slowly but surely, psychology is accepting that faith might play a role in treatment
- Russian Hachiko: Loyal pooch spends weeks outside hospital awaiting owner's recovery
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Remains of missing Wisconsin teacher found near a popular hiking spot in Slovenia, officials say
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
- Gollum actor Andy Serkis trolls Theresa May in hilarious Brexit video: "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss"
- Teen quits Walmart with epic rant
- Emmanuel Macron criticizes climate change tax protesters for not using carbon-neutral rioting methods
- Nigerian president denies dying and being replaced by a clone
- RT's Redacted Tonight takes on cell phones and cancer: 'Worse than Pokemon Go'
- G20 leaders send strong message to Saudi Prince by not laughing at all his jokes
- Obama blasts Trump's inhuman use of tear gas on foreigners: Drone strike would have done a better job!
- Primary cause of global warming finally discovered
Quote of the Day
The American fascists are most easily recognized by their deliberate perversion of truth and fact. Their newspapers and propaganda carefully cultivate every fissure of disunity, every crack in the common front against fascism.
Recent Comments
There's a wandering word "planet" in the first editorial Comment of this article.
I agree BlueBox. Russia vs USA.... LOL aint got a chance in hell
If they're not getting paid then don't go to work and see if the government doesn't figure something out quite quickly
How about this: An international treaty banning all nuclear powered ... everything. Just one 'little glitch' made a portion of 'E Europe...
(Plasma based) Catastrophic geology leads me to disregard the stories that are posited on a uniformitarian gradualism - as if it is a 'rock-solid'...
Comment: Expect the war party to go yet crazier should Trump make a comprehensive and 'great deal' with North Korea. Imagine Trump pulling troops out of South Korea like he's planning to with Syria!