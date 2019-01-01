© Reuters/Amr Abdallah Dalsh



Egyptian security forces have neutralized dozens of militants suspected of plotting atrocities across the country during the holiday season. The raids in Giza and North Sinai came a day after jihadists targeted a tourist bus.the Egyptian Interior Ministry said Saturday, noting thatLarge quantities of firearms, ammunition and explosive material were seized in the operations, authorities said.The ministry did not comment on whether the dismantled terrorist cells were connected to Friday's roadside bomb attack on a tourist bus near the iconic Giza pyramids. Three Vietnamese tourists and their Egyptian tour guide were killed, while at least 10 others were injured in the explosion. So far no group has admitted responsibility for the atrocity.