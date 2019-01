© Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call Group | Getty Images



In a statement, House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer put the onus on Senate Republicans to support the legislation."It would be the height of irresponsibility and political cynicism for Senate Republicans to now reject the same legislation they have already supported," the Democrats said.Pelosi and Schumer said Senate Republicans would otherwise be "complicit with President Trump in continuing the Trump shutdown and in holding the health and safety of the American people and workers' paychecks hostage over the wall."Democrats will gain control of the lower chamber of Congress on Thursday, when the 116th Congress is sworn in.The proposals are likely to face strong opposition from Trump, who has vowed to do "whatever it takes" to secure funding for the wall.And the GOP-dominated upper chamber is unlikely to vote on any bill the president hasn't approved."It's simple: The Senate is not going to send something to the President that he won't sign," David Popp, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told CNBC on Monday.The partial government shutdown entered its 10th day on New Year's Eve with little signs of progress. In a series of posts on Twitter, the president re-upped his demands for border wall funding."I campaigned on Border Security, which you cannot have without a strong and powerful Wall," the president wrote in one post."I'm in the Oval Office," he wrote in another. "Democrats, come back from vacation now and give us the votes necessary for Border Security, including the Wall."Approximately 800,000 federal employees are either out of work or working without pay during the shutdown.