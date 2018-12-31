The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded a total of 171 aftershocks as of 8:00 a.m. on Monday (December 31) following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Davao Oriental.The center of the earthquake was recorded near Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental on Saturday (December 29) triggering a tsunami alert but was immediately lifted by the agency.According to DOST Undersecretary Renato Solidum,Solidum said strong earthquakes were also recorded in history near the area of the earthquake on Saturday.A magnitude 8.3 was recorded on April 15, 1924 and a magnitude 7.5 on November 12, 1921.Both phenomena triggered a two-meter high tsunami.On May 17, 1992, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the area which triggered a 6-meter high tsunami.