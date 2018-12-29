The earthquake struck off the southern Philippine island of Mindanao
A strong undersea earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Saturday and the head of the country's quake-monitoring agency advised people in a southeastern province to avoid beaches in case of a tsunami.

No casualties or damage have been reported, and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre lifted its warning for a potential tsunami that could hit coastal areas of the southern Philippine and Indonesia.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that the quake was detected at a depth of 49 kilometres (30 miles) and a magnitude of 7.1 about 162 kilometres (100 miles) off Davao Oriental province.

It said that it could generate aftershocks but the agency did not expect any damage.

The US Geological Survey said the quake hit at a depth of 60 kilometres (37 miles) and measured 6.9.

Renato Solidum, who heads the quake-monitoring institute, said that a major tsunami was unlikely given the depth of the quake and other factors but advised villagers to avoid the beach in Davao Oriental province and outlying regions for about two hours after the quake struck around noon as a precaution.

The quake was felt in some coastal areas, he said.

Indonesia's Meteorology and Geophysics Agency said the quake doesn't have a potential to cause a tsunami affecting Indonesia.

According to the USGS, there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage, although it warned recent earthquakes in the area had caused landslides.

The Philippines and Indonesia lie on the so-called Ring of Fire, a vast Pacific Ocean region where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

The most recent major quake disaster to strike the Philippines was in 2013 when a 7.1-magnitude quake left more than 220 people dead and destroyed historic churches in the central islands.

Indonesia has been hit by two major tsunamis this year. More than 400 people were killed last weekend after an erupting volcano triggered a deadly wave that struck the coastlines of western Java island and south Sumatra.

A quake-tsunami in September killed around 2,200 people in Palu on Sulawesi island, with thousands more missing and presumed dead.