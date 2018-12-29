Health & Wellness
Multimillion $ industry: Colonoscopy found to be far more 'dangerous and potentially deadly' than previously thought
Get Holistic Health
Sat, 29 Dec 2018 00:00 UTC
It's a Painful and Dangerous Procedure
It's actually far more dangerous-and potentially deadly-than they'd like to admit. According The Annals Of Internal Medicine's report on colonoscopies, an estimated 70,000 (0.5%) will be injured or killed by a complication related to this procedure. This figure is 22% higher than the annual deaths from colorectal cancer itself - the very disease the device was designed to prevent.
According to the Telemark Polyp Study I, colonoscopies actually increase mortality by 57% . For every person saved by a colonoscopy, 56 people suffer serious injury. A person can live for decades with colon cancer, but if the doctor punctures a hole in your intestine, you can die in a hurry.
It is very possible, and clinically proven, that you can be infected by HPV (Human Papilloma Virus); HIV; Mycobacterium tuberculosis, Helicobacter pylori,; Hepatitis B and C; Salmonella; Pseudomonas and Aeruginosa; Flu Viruses and other common bacteria such as, E. Coli O157:H7 and Creutzfeldt- Jakob Disease.
Colonoscopy Does NOT Prevent Cancer
According to the American Cancer Society, up until 2009 "...there are no prospective randomized controlled trials of screening colonoscopy for the reduction in incidence of or mortality from colorectal cancer."
From an article in the New York Times, dated 2006; "The patients in all the studies had at least one adenoma detected on colonoscopy but did not have cancer. They developed cancer in the next few years, however, at the same rate as would be expected in the general population without screening."
Another research study published in 2006 concluded that the screened patients in all of the studies developed colorectal cancer "at the same rate as would be expected in the general population without screening" in the next few years, even though all found polyps had been removed.
Colonoscopy is a Scam
It is a scam to make pharmaceutical industry and doctors rich. The AMA has conspired to make colonscopy screening a policy for preventative care when it is an unnecessary invasive procedure. Radiation levels from a single virtual colonoscopy are similar to the atomic bomb exposure in Hiroshima, even though, according to The National Cancer Institute: "Whether virtual colonoscopy can reduce the number of deaths from colorectal cancer is not yet known."
A non invasive test known as a fecal immunochemical test is just as effective.
References:
http://roarofwolverine.com/archives/2772
Colorectal Cancer Screening; National Cancer Institute; Oct 2008; [link]
Seeff LC, et al.; How many endoscopies are performed for colorectal cancer screening? Results from CDC's survey of endoscopic capacity. Gastroenterology. 2004;127: 1670-1677.
Study Questions Colonoscopy Effectiveness; The New York Times; G. Colata; Dec 14, 2006;
Source: Living Traditionally