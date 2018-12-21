© Lucas Jackson / Reuters

India's drugs regulator has ordered Johnson & Johnson to stop manufacturing its Baby Powder using raw materials currently in two of its Indian factories until test results prove they are free of asbestos, a senior official said on Thursday.The company said on Wednesday that Indian drug authorities visited some of its facilities and took "tests and samples" of its talcum powder. It also said that the safety of its cosmetic talc was based on a long history of safe use and decades of research and clinical evidence by independent researchers and scientific review boards across the world.J&J has described the Reuters article as "one-sided, false and inflammatory".The company didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday."We have told them until this investigation concludes, you should not use the raw material. Test results will take time," the official said. "Testing for asbestos is not a routine procedure. It might be in traces. It will require us to develop a method and all those things."