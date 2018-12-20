© RIA Novosti

"They hoped that some of them would die,

President Petro Poroshenko sent Ukrainian servicemen to die in a provocation against Russia in the Kerch Strait, in hopes of boosting his approval rating, Vladimir Putin has claimed, adding that thankfully this didn't happen.but, thank God, this did not happen," Russia's president said. He went on to accuse Poroshenko of using the provocation to boost his sagging approval ratings ahead of Ukraine's presidential election.On November 25, three ships of the Ukrainian Navy entered Russia's territorial waters while traveling from the Black Sea through the Kerch Strait. Moscow claims that the Ukrainian vessels made dangerous manoeuvres and did not comply with demands from Russian authorities to stop.The ships were rammed by the Russian coast guard and three Ukrainian personnel were wounded. In total, 24 Ukrainian sailors were detained and prosecuted for illegally crossing Russia's border.Putin regrets poor relations with KievOn the question of Russia's involvement in East Ukraine, Putin noted that it was Kiev - not Moscow - which has placed an economic blockade on Donbass.Putin also expressed regret that Ukraine - one of Russia's largest trading partners - had taken such a hostile attitude towards its neighbor. He said that anti-Russia sentiment was being used by Kiev against the interests of their own people.