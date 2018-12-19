The 700,000-year-old volcano is a huge 24 miles wide and is virtually active constantly.

Mount Etna in Sicily roared back into spectacular volcanic action early this morning, sending up plumes of ash and spewing lava into the air.

Dramatic images show the moment molten lava began to trickle down the side of Europe's most famous volcano which is a whopping 700,000-years-old and 24 miles wide.

A huge column of gas could also be seen over the Italian volcano, which is located in the city of Catania, between both Messina and Catania.

The temperature inside the volcano is believed to be 1,000 degrees Centigrade, or 1,832 degrees Fahrenheit.

Each year, it produces enough lava to fill a 108-story skyscrapers, spewing tonnes of molten rock across the island of Sicily.

Explosive activity continues at the eastern vent of the Southeast Crater. The craters of Bocca Nuova and Cratere di Nordest are also active, according to the Reuters news agency.

Etna also produces around 7 million tonnes of steam, carbon dioxide and sulphur dioxide every year.

Lava could be seen trickling down the side of the volcano from miles away, as it continued to spew the molten liquid throughout the early hours of this morning.

The large gas cloud also spread away from the site of the eruption, which lit up the local area with an orange glow.

