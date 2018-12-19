Mount Etna in Sicily roared back into spectacular volcanic action early this morning, sending up plumes of ash and spewing lava into the air.Dramatic images show the moment molten lava began to trickle down the side of Europe's most famous volcano which is a whopping 700,000-years-old and 24 miles wide.A huge column of gas could also be seen over the Italian volcano, which is located in the city of Catania, between both Messina and Catania.Each year, it produces enough lava to fill a 108-story skyscrapers, spewing tonnes of molten rock across the island of Sicily.Explosive activity continues at the eastern vent of the Southeast Crater.