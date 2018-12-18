The billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates is backing a group of climate scientists lobbying for geoengineering experiments
© Bloomberg | Getty
The history of geoengineering is a checkered one, full of hoaxes and frauds...and the new, highly publicized Harvard experiment by David Keith is par for the course. Christian breaks down how the "experiment" seeks to front-run global cooling in the Grand Solar Minimum.


