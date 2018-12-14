© Global Look Press / Giorgos Papadopoulos



The Bank of France has lowered the country's economic growth forecast for this and next year from 1.6 percent to 1.5 percent, warning that the longer the unrest lasts the greater the losses will be for the national economy.Shortly after slashing its assessment of economic growth, in the final quarter, in half, the central bank has cut overall growth on Thursday. Meanwhile, the regulator remains optimistic about unemployment which they expect will continue to fall.The chief official of the French central bank added that the forecasts do not include French President Emmanuel Macron's recent concessions he made in attempt to quell raging protests.Meanwhile, Moody's Investors Service said that the French government measures can weaken the near-term fiscal picture and may increase the budget deficit next year.The nationwide Yellow Vest movement which began as protests against the government proposed fuel tax hikes and escalated into a general revolt against economic policies started on November 17.Last week's violent demonstrations resulted in more than 200 people injured and a record number of detentions across France, with more than 1,700 people arrested. Despite President Macron's pledges and the deadly Strasbourg Christmas market shooting, protesters are still unwilling to give up and are eager to take to the streets for the fifth consecutive weekend.