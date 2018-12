A number of independent online commentators have been blacklisted by technology giants for seemingly arbitrary reasons.The past few weeks have seen another round of purging, by online platform or financial service providers, of content creators who rely on the internet for a living. The reasons for doing so are varied but usually default to some kind of transgression of their terms and conditions of use.If there is an ideological bias it would appear to be against those commentators that are advocates of freedom of speech and unfettered dialogue. On the other side of the fence you have those who are concerned with concepts such as 'hate speech', which seek to ensure nothing that is deemed 'offensive' should be tolerated in the public domain.We have previously written about the coordinated banning of InfoWars from pretty much all internet publication channels and a subsequent purge of 'inauthentic activity' from social media.The internet, social media and especially YouTube have revolutionised the way in which regular punters get access to information, commentary and discussion. Free from the constraints imposed on broadcast TV, YouTubers have heralded a new era of on-demand, unfettered, user-generated content that has rapidly superseded TV as the viewing platform of choice.Their primary source of income has traditionally been the core internet model: monetizing traffic via serving ads. But YouTube has been removing ads from any videos that have even the slightest chance of upsetting any of its advertisers for some time, forcing creators to call for direct funding from their audience to compensate.Every time an internet company moves against a popular internet figure there is inevitably outcry on both sides of the matter. Prominent advocates of free speech such as Jordan Peterson and Dave Rubin have tweeted their support for Sargon, while many media are actively celebrating the punishing or outright removal from the internet of people they don't like.The age-old debate concerning the optimal balance between safety and freedom is being won, on the internet at least, by those biased in favour of the former.To finish here's YouTuber and independent journalist Tim Pool giving his perspective while he still can.