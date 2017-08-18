Google, who recently fired engineer James Damore over his dissent against the politically correct monoculture at their company has just moved to deplatform Gab Inc. by banning their android app from Google Play for "hate speech."Here is the latest update from Gab:For those not in the know, gab.ai is an alternative to twitter, used largely by conservatives and right-wingers. Gab itself is simply the company that owns the site, so this seems like a bit of a stretch.