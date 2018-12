© John Berkeley/The Economist

Grete Mautner is an independent researcher and journalist from Germany, exclusively for the online magazine New Eastern Outlook.

It's hardly a secret that there was anas it has been recently confirmed by a report released by World Inequality Lab (WIL).Pretty much the same conclusion was voiced by a group of international analysts led by prominent French economist, Thomas Piketty. The report's findings could easily beUpon compiling the World Wealth and Income Database, Thomas Piketty and his colleagues revealed today theIn November, the Global Wealth Report of Credit Suisse bank revealed thatof the world's inhabitants. Last year alone, the number ofA recent study by the University of Michigan revealed that in the time since the 2008 crisis,unlike the rest of society. Last year, the most financially successful Americans werewhich constitutes a significant increase over the level of 2007, when the gap didn't exceed 16.5 times.Among the most important conclusions that most modern economists would make upon analyzing the data available is thatOver the last four decades that have passed since the ultra-liberal reforms of Thatcher and Reagan, there has beenacross the West, where incomes from short-term capital investments would outpace investments in productive labor.In addition, across the better part of Western societyAs a result, governments found themselves incapable of redistributing wealth within societies. A volatile and highly unstable social situation is now emerging across the globe, just like in the years that preceded the First World War, which can bring many governments down and change the political map of the world through revolutions.Since 1980, the notorious 1% of the richest people in the world received twice as much income as the poorest half of the world's population, which translates into 27% of the total income of the world, while half of the world's population, the poorest found themselves getting the short end of the stick with 13% of global income falling into their hands.Moreover, the largest increase in income inequality for the specified period of timeIn Russia, the percentage of incomes of 10% of the most affluent citizens rose to 46% from just over 20% in the early 1980s. No more than 10% of the society appropriates 37% of national wealth in Europe, 41% in China, and 46% in Russia. In Brazil and the Middle East, this figure is 55% and 61% respectively.It is surprising that even in such a socially oriented country as Germany, the level of inequality returned to the pre-WWI levels. As of today, the top 10% of society has accumulated 40% of national wealth in its hands, while the bottom 50% has no more than 17%, just like a hundred years ago.The authors of various social reports seem to agree thatIf in the three decades after the WWII, as a result of the unprecedented growth of wealth, a large middle class was formed on the basis of a democratic society, these days the middle class is eroding, the population of those states is getting increasingly poor.But this happened largelyas jobs and wealth were taken across the ocean. In developed countries,it is becoming increasingly difficult for the lower strata of society to overcome the class disparity to enjoy the benefits of modern civilization. They will not receive high-quality education or medical care, as they are being presented with no better option than living in a social ghetto.Today,according to Bloomberg agency, is the president of the Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy group of companies,Thus, the French businessman overtook the Spanish founder of the Inditex group which owns such brands as Zara and Massimo Dutti, Amancio Ortega, whose capital is said to reach 70.2 billion dollars. In the list of the richest people in the world, the head of LVMH ranked in fourth place.However,Are the rich dreaming about a private paradise on Earth? Well, each of them can afford it. All they need is healthcare and safety guarantees that the poorer "plebs" can provide them with. Indeed, according to the convictions of some of them,While the rich have gathered here to live forever.That's where theThe fund is a major investor in medical science and development and birth control projects.It is believed that this global project was launched on May 5, 2009 during a secret meeting of some of the richest people in the United States.CNN founder Ted Turner unintentionally revealed the content of this meeting, saying thatIn principle, that's what we're witnessing globally today. As food stores for the poor are selling junk and social medical care starts and end with a queue at the public clinic. We are left with but one choice - the drug store, and what set of side effects those expensive pills would bring is known only to the likes of Bill Gates.This is achieved by the socially-oriented countries of Europe. However, in the United States and several other countries there isMore recently, the Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, published a report in which he stated that under President Donald Trump, theThis is facilitated by the recently adopted tax reform and cuts in social care. According to Alston, the American dream is quickly turning into an American illusion.Obviously, the owners of capital ceased to fear communism-inducing revolutions. But may those be just around the corner?