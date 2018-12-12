© AFP/Delil Souleiman

"The time has come to carry out our intention to neutralize terrorists in the east of the Euphrates. In the coming days, an operation will be launched there. The United States has been informed. We decisively want to bring peace and tranquility to civilians in the east of the Euphrates, as we have already done in other regions of Syria," the president said.

"During the meeting [its participants] pointed out that the main threat to the political settlement in Syria is coming from the [Kurdish] terrorist structure east of the Euphrates River. The fact that some countries do not recognize YPG [People's Protection Units] as a terror organization is damaging the global fight against terrorism."

"We are determined to make that area livable and peaceful," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday.Earlier, the Turkish Security Council stated that the main threat to the political settlement in Syria is coming from the Kurdish-held territories in the country's northeast. The Security Council said in a statement:Turkey has been claiming that the YPG's presence near its border hampers its national security. Earlier this year, it conducted an offensive against the Kurdish militia in Syria's northern border city of Afrin. Ankara is also currently engaged in an operation to eliminate Kurdish strongholds in northern Iraq.