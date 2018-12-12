© Global Look Press / Jens Büttner



The US House of Representatives is once again calling on the European Union to ban the Russia-led construction of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline and has called for sanctions against the project.Moscow has repeatedly stressed that all Washington's attempts to hamper the project are simply driven by economic reasons and are a shining example of unfair competition. Reacting to the latest House motion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there is nothing new in this"unacceptable" position. He added that the project is purely economic and serves not only Russia's interests as a gas supplier, but Germany as an EU member-country and its consumers in the first place.The $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline is set to deliver Russian natural gas to European consumers. The pipeline is set to run from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea and is expected to double the existing pipeline's capacity to 110 billion cubic meters. The pipeline, controlled by a subsidiary of Russian energy giant Gazprom, is being built in cooperation with German energy firms Wintershall and Uniper, French multinational Engie, Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, as well as Austria's OMV.In early December, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also said that Berlin's abandoning the project would not make sense as Russia will still go on with it. Germany earlier rebuked Trump's criticism of the project after the US leader accused Berlin of being a "captive" of Moscow citing Germany's alleged dependency on natural gas from Russia.