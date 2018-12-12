Society's Child
US court documents in 'foreign agent' Butina case suggest deal made - UPDATE - Putin says she was jailed for nothing, has no ties to Russian intel
Mon, 10 Dec 2018 16:28 UTC
Documents entered on Monday request that a federal judge schedule a hearing this week so Butina can change her not guilty plea which she entered in July. There is still no indication what Butina intends to plead guilty to.
Butina's accusations stem from her rubbing shoulders with Republican operatives and gun-rights advocates in the US. Prosecutors initially attempted to paint Butina as a cold-blooded seductress who traded sex for influence in the corridors of power, but later retracted these more salacious allegations.
Butina denies the charges, and the Russian government has complained about her detention to the US State Department.
Butina's father Valery told RT that he has "no information" about any deal between his daughter and the US prosecutors. Media reports on it are nothing but "speculations" at the moment, he said.
"Maria has no intention to wrongfully accuse anybody. She also has no intention to acknowledged violations she didn't commit."
Valery also rejected claims that his daughter has been given US citizenship as "figments of imagination and lies" on the part of the press.
However, he acknowledged that Maria was running out of money to fund her legal team, calling the situation "critical" and urging support.
The man also denounced his daughter's harsh detention conditions: she was kept in solitary confinement for almost three months. "It had a negative impact on her mental and physical condition. It's difficult to say how long an ordinary person can endure such torture."
A team from the Russian Embassy in Washington DC has been visiting Butina in jail in Virginia, where she is being held in solitary confinement. The team accused her jailers of trying to "break her will" with strip searches, denial of medication, and other forms of "psychological pressure and humiliation."
Butina will now enter her new plea as early as Tuesday, according to documents filed on Monday.
Human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik told RT that this is most likely a "political case," and that the 30-year-old Russian is being used as a "pawn" to sabotage US-Russia relations.
"If she had filed the piece of paper with the Attorney General's office, everything she did was legal," defense attorney Robert Driscoll told RT. "This is more of a registration type of crime that an espionage crime, and yet the media and the government to some extent are treating it as an espionage crime."
Before news of Butina's apparent intention to plead guilty to something, Kovalic foresaw the US dropping her charges after a prolonged detention. Her own defense lawyers and the prosecution team released a statement last month saying they "remain optimistic about a pretrial resolution."
Comment: Meanwhile there's another trial involving a Chinese executive who, on US request, has been imprisoned in Canada, is receiving similar inhumane treatment, and which is also serving to degrade relations with China: Break-in at jailed Chinese tech CFO's house in Canada, pending extradition to the US
UPDATE Dec 12 - Putin, in his first comments since Butina was arrested has said she has no ties to Russian intelligence and the whole case against her was thin. He admitted that she has had some links to the Russian Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament and that she could have actually worked with some officials there, but said that still does not justify the US legal action against her. Putin also said he asked all the heads of the Russian intelligence and security services about who she is and whether she had any links to their work. "No one knows anything about her at all."