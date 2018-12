© Reuters / Alexandria Sheriff's Office



she was kept in solitary confinement for almost three months.

Maria Butina, a Russian national detained in the US and accused of failing to register as a foreign lobbyist under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), appears to have reached a deal with prosecutors.Documents entered on Monday request that a federal judge schedule a hearing this week so Butina can change her not guilty plea which she entered in July.Prosecutors initially attempted to paint Butina as a cold-blooded seductress who traded sex for influence in the corridors of power, butButina denies the charges, and the Russian government has complained about her detention to the US State Department.Butina's father Valery told RT that he has "no information" about any deal between his daughter and the US prosecutors. Media reports on it are nothing but "speculations" at the moment, he said."Maria has no intention to wrongfully accuse anybody. She also has no intention to acknowledged violations she didn't commit."Valery also rejected claims that his daughter has been given US citizenship as "figments of imagination and lies" on the part of the press.However, he acknowledged that Maria was running out of money to fund her legal team, calling the situation "critical" and urging support.The man also denounced his daughter's harsh detention conditions:"It had a negative impact on her mental and physical condition. It's difficult to say how long an ordinary person can endure such torture."A team from the Russian Embassy in Washington DC has been visiting Butina in jail in Virginia, where she is being held in solitary confinement.Butina will now enter her new plea as early as Tuesday, according to documents filed on Monday."If she had filed the piece of paper with the Attorney General's office, everything she did was legal," defense attorney Robert Driscoll told RT. "This is more of a registration type of crime that an espionage crime, and yet the media and the government to some extent are treating it as an espionage crime."Before news of Butina's apparent intention to plead guilty to something,Her own defense lawyers and the prosecution team released a statement last month saying they "remain optimistic about a pretrial resolution."