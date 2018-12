© Sputnik/Nikolay Lazarenko



Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he signed a law to terminate the Russian-Ukrainian Friendship Treaty, with the law set to step into effect on April 1, 2019.Poroshenko wrote on his official Twitter account.Ukraine's parliament voted not to prolong the treaty last week, with 277 of 450 lawmakers supporting the decision. Poroshenko submitted the bill to parliament last Monday. Kiev sent sent Moscow a letter indicating it did not plan to renew the treaty in September.The Russian-Ukrainian Friendship Treaty isamong the several hundred treaties signed between the two countries following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. It promotes theand recognizes the principle ofFurthermore, the treaty establishedGenerally warm relations between Russia and Ukraine suffered a severe downturn in early 2014, after aThe unrest prompted the population of majority ethnic-Russian Crimea to vote to secede from Ukraine and rejoin the Russian Federation, sixty years after Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev transferred the peninsula to Ukraine. In April 2014,to the regions to crush the unrest. Ukrainian authorities accused Moscow of direct military involvement in the Donbass conflict, a charge Russian authorities flatly dismissed for lack of evidence.Tensions escalated late last month, after Ukraine sent two Navy gunboats and a tugboat into Russian territorial waters in the Kerch Strait near Crimea, prompting Russian border guards to seize the vessels and detain their crews for a two month period. Ukraine responded by declaring martial law for a 30 day period in regions bordering Russia, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. Kiev also announced that it would ban Russian males aged 16-60 from entering the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin described Kerch Strait incident as a "provocation," saying it was organized by the current Ukrainian government amid sagging approval ratings ahead of presidential elections next spring.