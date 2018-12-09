"We are ready to continue the dialogue in appropriate formats on the entire range of problems related to this document on the basis of professionalism and mutual respect, without putting forward unsubstantiated accusations and ultimatums. Our proposals are well known and remain on the negotiating table.



"We have admitted (US) documents for further consideration. This text again includes accusations in the form of unfounded and unsubstantiated information about Russia's alleged violations of this deal."

"No one has officially or by any other means handed over to Russia any files or facts, confirming that Russia breaches or does not comply with this deal," Zakharova stressed, adding: "We again confirm our consistent position that the INF Treaty is one of the key pillars of strategic stability and international security."

A few suggestions, Mr. President.

Time and again, it flagrantly breaches international treaties, Security Council resolutions, and other rule of law principles, including its own Constitution.Diplomacy with Republicans and undemocratic Dems is an exercise in futility. Trump's JCPOA pullout and threatened INF Treaty withdrawal show Washington can never be trusted.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova'sIt's just a matter of time before the US breaches another promise. They're hollow when made. Kremlin good intentions aren't enough to overcome US duplicity and implacable hostility toward Russia.Zakharova said:Comments to Washington like the above and similar remarks are like talking to a wall. The US demands all countries bend to its will, offering nothing in return but betrayal - especially in dealings with Russia, China, Iran, and other sovereign independent governments it seeks to replace with pro-Western puppet ones.The accusation is baseless like all others against the Kremlin.It's why the Trump regime intends abolishing it by pulling out.The US, UK, France, Israel, and their imperial partners get away with repeated international law breaches because the EU, UN, and rest of the world community lack backbone enough to challenge them.It's how it is no matter how egregious their actions, notably their endless wars of aggression, supporting the world's worst tinpot pot despots, and failing to back the rights of persecuted Palestinians and other long-suffering people.The only language Republicans and Dems understand is toughness.In response to the Trump regime's intention to withdraw from the INF Treaty, he said Russia will "react accordingly" - precisely what, he didn't say.Recall your ambassador to Washington. Expel the Trump regime's envoy from Moscow and other key embassy personnel.Arrest US spies in Russia you long ago identified. Imprison them until the US releases all Russian political prisoners. Agree to swap US detainees for all of them, no exceptions.Install enough S-400 air defense systems to cover all Syrian airspace. Warn Washington, Britain, France and Israel that their aircraft, missiles and other aerial activities in its airspace will be destroyed in flight unless permission from Damascus is gotten - clearly not forthcoming.Publicly and repeatedly accuse the above countries of supporting the scourge of ISIS and likeminded terrorists they pretend to oppose.Warn them in no uncertain terms that their aggression against the Syrian Arab Republic no longer will be tolerated. Tell them the same goes if they dare attack Iran.Stop pretending Mohammad bin Salman didn't order Jamal Khashoggi's murder, along with ignoring the kingdom's horrendous human rights abuses domestically and abroad - including support for ISIS and other terrorists.Put observance of rule of law principles and honor above dirty business as usual with the kingdom and other despotic regimes for profits.Do the right things at all times and damn the short-term consequences - including toughness on Washington, the UK, Israel, and their imperial partners in high crimes of war and against humanity.