More than 23,000 terrorists killed

Powerful radar field

Paul Antonopoulos is a Research Fellow at the Center for Syncretic Studies. He has an MA in International Relations and is interested in Great Power Rivalry as well as the International Relations and Political Economy of the Middle East and Latin America.

Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov has commented on theIn 2018, Syrian government forces, which gained significant military experience under the direction of Russian military advisers, took control of the de-escalating areas of Eastern Ghouta, Homs and the South, the Russian Chief of Staff said.Gerasimov said.In addition,among civilians and moderate Syrian opposition groups.Gerasimov added.The military recalled that the active phase of the operation to liquidate ISIS in Syria ended in December last year and that today the militants remain only in the region east of the Euphrates River, a territory mostly controlled by the United States.Among other equipment and weapons of the Russian Army, Gerasimov reported thatsaid the military in a briefing before military attachés from foreign countries.The general also mentioned NATO's growing military presence near Russian borders, in particular the installation of missile defense systems, commenting that under these conditions the country takes all necessary measures to ensure the military security of the state.Despite this, NATO continues to aggressively move towards Russia's border, claiming it is in self-defense, but rather, we can see that the Atlantic Alliance are making every attempt to isolate and surround the Eurasian Giant. All attempts to do so have failed.