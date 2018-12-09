The US uses terrorists as a tool of pressure and direct interference in the affairs of sovereign states, said Russian Deputy Vyacheslav Volodin.He explained that under this concept countries are forced to apply "antiextremist standards" in the education of society by so-called "international independent experts", circumventing legitimate authorities." commented Volodin.On Saturday in Tehran, the 2nd Conference of Presidents of the parliaments of Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Turkey and Iran on the fight against terrorism and strengthening of regional interaction was held.The Russian Deputy's comments come asDunford did not detail the number of Special Operations Commanders currently operating in eastern Syria, but said there were no plans to withdraw them.President Donald Trump also announced in March this year that the US would leave Syria "very soon," but Dunford's statements suggest the president will not be able to do as he promised.Since 2014, Washington has dispatched about 2,000 special operations forces to Syria, arguing the measure to combat the ISIS terrorist group. Damascus described the US presence in the country as illegal occupation.