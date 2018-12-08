© Al Arabiya



The Houthi movement is ready to release all its detainees if the Yemeni government agrees to respond in kind, Abdul Majid Hanash, a member of the Houthi delegation to the talks in Sweden, said.The UN-mediated talks between the Yemeni government and the Houthis started in Stockholm on Thursday. On the same day, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths announced that the two sides had signed an agreement on prisoner exchange."On the issue of detainees, we have done all we can do.Abdul Majid Hanash, a member of the Houthi delegation to the talks in Sweden told reporters.He stressed that the Houthis were ready to provide the lists of all those who had died or were still kept in captivity to the government's delegation.Abdul Malik Ajri, a member of the Houthi-led Political Bureau, in turn, said that"All of our detainees are Saudi Arabians or foreigners.Ajri told reporters in Sweden.The delegate went on saying that the Houthi delegation to the UN-mediated peace talks in Sweden awaits a response from the Yemeni government regarding itsThe comment was made after on Friday, Abdulaziz Jabari, an adviser to the Yemeni president and a member of the government delegation to the peace talks in Sweden, told Sputnik that the government was ready to reopen the airport if the Houthis withdrew from it and the authorities could inspect planes.The airport has been out of operation for two years due to the ongoing conflict.