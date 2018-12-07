© Chris Rogers



Season-to-date, the resort has had more than 10 feet of snow.

If you've been to any resort so far this winter, you know that this is shaping up to be one of the best years ever for Colorado skiing! Here are the records we've broken this season, and how this December stacks up to last year's.This year Breckenridge Ski Resort opened two days early, marking the earliest opening day (Nov. 7) in more than a decade. North America's highest chairlift, the Imperial Express Super Chair, had its earliest opening EVER on Thanksgiving Day. (That's ever in the history of the chairlift's existence since 2005!)The T-Bar and 6-Chair had their earliest openings in more than 10 years, providing access to High Alpine terrain (above-treeline, bowl skiing) in November. Breck has more terrain open now, and more snow on the ground now, than we did in mid-January last winter!Breckenridge is poised to continue this record-breaking trend with Peak 6 set to open earlier than ever this weekend...Looking back at Monarch's instagram account, the Breezeway lift didn't open until December 26th in 2017 and as of that date, only 70 percent of the mountain was open. Currently, all lifts are operating (Pioneer only on the weekends), with 87 percent of the mountain open!At this time last year, Monarch had only been open for 16 days and had a season total snow of 47 inches.