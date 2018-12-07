Breckenridge
Breckenridge
If you've been to any resort so far this winter, you know that this is shaping up to be one of the best years ever for Colorado skiing! Here are the records we've broken this season, and how this December stacks up to last year's.

This year Breckenridge Ski Resort opened two days early, marking the earliest opening day (Nov. 7) in more than a decade. North America's highest chairlift, the Imperial Express Super Chair, had its earliest opening EVER on Thanksgiving Day. (That's ever in the history of the chairlift's existence since 2005!)

Breckenridge received 80 inches of snow in the month of November - the second highest snowfall recorded in November over the past 20 years. The resort recorded 110 inches of snowfall from mid-October through the end of November - the most early season snowfall on record. Season-to-date, the resort has had more than 10 feet of snow.


The T-Bar and 6-Chair had their earliest openings in more than 10 years, providing access to High Alpine terrain (above-treeline, bowl skiing) in November. Breck has more terrain open now, and more snow on the ground now, than we did in mid-January last winter!

Breckenridge is poised to continue this record-breaking trend with Peak 6 set to open earlier than ever this weekend...

Monarch mountain
Monarch mountain opened much earlier than expected this year, with the first lift of the season spinning up on November 16th.

Looking back at Monarch's instagram account, the Breezeway lift didn't open until December 26th in 2017 and as of that date, only 70 percent of the mountain was open. Currently, all lifts are operating (Pioneer only on the weekends), with 87 percent of the mountain open!

As of December 6th, this season's total snowfall is 69 inches, a total we didn't see last season until January! At this time last year, Monarch had only been open for 16 days and had a season total snow of 47 inches.