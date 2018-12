"As the largest municipal police department in the United States, the NYPD must always be willing to leverage the benefits of new and always-improving technology," said Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill."Our new UAS program is part of this evolution - it enables our highly-trained cops to be even more responsive to the people we serve," he said.The NYPD said in a statement it planned to use the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, or UAVs , for search and rescue missions, getting to inaccessible crime scene, dealing with a hostage situations and dealing with a hazardous material incidents.