© AP Photo/ Jay Reeves

A Black man killed by police in an Alabama mall in November was shot three times from behind, according to a forensic examination commissioned by the man's family.The finding, announced in a news conference Monday, was seen by the man's family and lawyers as evidence he was running away and posed no threat to the officer who shot him.at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Nov. 22, as officers responded to reports of gunshots on Thanksgiving night.The Rev. Jesse Jackson opened the Monday news conference with a prayer. Bradford's father, Emantic Bradford Sr., said the officer should be charged with homicide."You're a coward," the elder Bradford said, addressing the unnamed police officer. "What you have done is destroy my family."The police have not released video of the shooting. In a statement on Monday, Nick Derzis, the Hoover police chief, said the law enforcement authorities had advised them that releasing the video too early could compromise the investigation."While we maintain our commitment to be fully transparent during this process, we must respect the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's request for full cooperation and continue to have faith in the judicial process," he said. "We want the whole truth, unimpeded and not delayed."Patience may be wearing thin. A Hoover City Council meeting was adjourned Monday night after protesters repeatedly shouted "E.J.," the name Bradford was commonly known by, and "no justice, no peace," according to The Associated Press.Crump said the family found it difficult to trust the authorities about waiting to release the video "after they were lied to before." Jackson suggested that any delay in publicly airing the footage would not serve justice."Until the tapes are released, it's a cover-up," Jackson said Monday.Days after the shooting, the police arrested the man who they said fired the initial shots that caused the panic in the mall: Erron Martez Dequan Brown, 20. They charged him with attempted murder."The Council wants to formally express their regret for the misinformation provided to the public that later implicated E.J. Bradford, Jr. as the shooter in the November 22nd incident of violence," the council said in a statement on Monday.