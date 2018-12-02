© EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA



Ukraine's authorities tried to draw Germany into a war after an incident with Ukrainian vessels in the Kerch Strait, former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told news channel NTV."I think we should not let Ukraine draw us into a war, and Ukraine tried to do that," Gabriel said in an interview, voicing concerns over the situation in the Sea of Azov.In an interview, published by Tagesspiegel newspaper on Saturday,The former top diplomat believes thatHe suggested taking advantage of a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council, which Germany will get in January, to ensure the creation of a UN mission for Donbass.On November 25, three Ukrainian warships violated the rules of passage through Russia's territorial sea when heading from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov. Despite the repeated warnings and demands to stop, the Ukrainian vessels continued their way, forcing Russia to use weapons. All three Ukrainian ships were detained and taken to Kerch. Three Ukrainian servicemen were slightly wounded and received medical assistance, and their lives are not under threat. A criminal case has been launched over the violation of Russia's state border. Moscow slammed the incident as a provocation. The EU and NATO called for de-escalation, while