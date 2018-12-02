memorial wreath
A Ferguson, Missouri mother had an unusual idea to make some extra cash: tell everyone her 21-year-old daughter had died, then collect donations for her memorial service.

It worked, up to a point. Brittany Johnson-Webster's mother claimed that her daughter had been killed in a car crash on October 27, then wrote an obituary stating, "Brittany finished her story on October 27, 2018. She was called to meet all the loving animal babies on the other side of the rainbow," collected the donations, and finally held the service at the Ferguson Heights Church of Christ, with a solo, speeches, and a repass.

One problem: Brittany, who was raised by her grandparents, was very much alive three hours away in Illinois, and discovered through her aunt what had happened. She told WTSP, "They had pictures of me blown up into posters that said rest in peace Brittany, and my aunt eventually had obtained one of the obituaries and sent pictures of it."

Brittany commented, "I was kind of stunned. It was a whole rush of emotions ... My brother actually died and here my mom is faking my death. You know I was upset, I was angry, but more than anything, I was sad." She said her mother suffers from drug addiction. Brittany added, "I apologize for her actions. It's messed up, but she ended up scamming you guys out of some money, you know just trying to make you feel bad. She claimed I died in a car accident and the next day someone had pulled out in front of me and I slammed on my brake and spun out three times, and all I could think was I'm going to die, my mom's speaking my death into existence."

Heavy.com reported that Brittany said her mother was a drug addict and sent her mother a message after the incident saying, "What's wrong with you? You faked my death." Brittany added, "But she hasn't even looked at the message or anything."

KDSK reported, "She said after all of this what scares her the most is that she has no idea where her mother is. She said she fears for her safety and is asking anyone who may know where she is to contact Ferguson police."