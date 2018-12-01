© AFP / Mohamed Abed

At least 28 Palestinians were injured on Friday in clashes with the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, Palestine's Health Ministry said in a statement."Twenty-eight different injuries [were caused by] the Israeli occupation forces,on Friday [in the eastern Gaza Strip]," the Health Ministry's statement reads.Earlier reports suggested that 13 Palestinians were wounded.On November 16, reports stated that at least 40 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers guarding the common border with Gaza​Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return.