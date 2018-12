© Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump's long-time attorney Michael Cohen's guilty plea is bad news for the US President.In a federal court in Manhattan on Thursday,In statements given to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Cohen said that Trump's efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow ended in January 2016 and were not discussed with other members of the Trump company. He also said that he never planned to travel to Moscow to pursue the project, and had received no word from the Russian government regarding approvals for it.the project actually lasted until June 2016 and was discussed extensively with members of the Trump company. Cohen said he discussed traveling to Moscow with Trump, and that he had been contacted by a press secretary to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who Cohen had asked for assistance in moving the construction project forward.Trump has denied the Russia connection multiple times, including during a televised debate with Hillary Clinton that October.but, even if it were and if Trump outright lied during the debate, he won't be dragged away in irons.Twitter was abuzz with talk of indictments for Trump after news broke of Cohen's guilty plea on Thursday morning. However, the Mueller probe was established to find evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the 2016 election.. Even if his apparent obfuscation of the truth fell under the "high crimes and misdemeanors" necessary to trigger impeachment proceedings, these proceedings would be dead in the water from the get-go.After securing a majority in the House, the motion to impeach would then go to the Senate, where it would need a two-thirds majority.The president's relationship with Russia will likely come under increased scrutiny, but it remains to be seen whether a House committee can find something that Mueller's multi-year, $20 million probe hasn't yet.Speaking to reporters on Thursday,Cohen confessed to tax evasion and campaign finance violations in August, and is due to be sentenced in early December.His voluntary cooperation with Mueller, however, could see this punishment lessened significantly.For Trump, Democrat-led investigations are unlikely to chip away at his popularity among Republican voters, the majority of whom would support him even if Mueller proved his campaign conspired with Russia."If they go down the presidential harassment track, if they want go and harass the president and the administration, I think that would be the best thing that would happen to me," he told the New York Post. "I'm a counterpuncher and I will hit them so hard they'd never been hit like that."