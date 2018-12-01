© AP/Andrew Harnik



Former FBI Director James Comey has asked a U.S. judge to quash a subpoena from congressional RepublicansThe unusual filing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on November 30 came after Comey previously told Republican lawmakers he would only agree to testify if the hearing were open to the public.Comey asks this court's intervention not to avoid giving testimony butthe filing said.The subpoena ordering Comey's testimony was issued as part of a joint investigation by the House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight Committee intoThe Republican-led inquiry has been lambasted by Democrats as a partisan effort to undermine Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, which Trump has labeled a "witch hunt."Comey, who was fired by Trump last year, is seen as an important witness into whether Trump tried to obstruct the special counsel's investigation.Republicans have alleged the FBI is biased against Trump. They have also claimed that the FBI made missteps when it applied for a warrant to monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page in the Russia investigation.The Republican probe is expected to conclude in January, when Democrats regain control of the House of Representatives.