"No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported in the past day. According to intelligence reports, four occupiers were killed," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation said in an update on Facebook as of 07:00 Kyiv time on December 1, 2018. Russian occupation forces opened aimed fire from grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms at the defenders of the town of Krasnohorivka, and the villages of Vilne, Luhanske, and Hnutove. "In addition, the Joint Forces' defensive fortifications near Luhanske came under enemy fire from 120mm mortars," reads the statement. The invaders also employed 82 mm mortars near Hnutove, as well as weapons of infantry fighting vehicles near Vilne. Commanders of the units took the necessary measures to suppress the enemy fire. Since Friday midnight, Russian-led forces haven't attacked the Ukrainian positions yet, the report said.

Over the past 24 hours, Kiev military forces fired over 80 heavy shells upon the Republic, as tensions rise in the aftermath of the Kerch Strait battle incident. This was announced today at a briefing at the LuganskInformCentre by the head of the press service of the People's Police Department of the LPR, Yakov Osadchy.He noted that the areas under the Republic's authority have not changed their stance, remaining vigilant as the situation remains tense;with a total of 80 heavy shells raining upon the LPR."By order of the war criminals, the commanders of the 10th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 'Zubanich' and 72nd 'Tatus' were attacked in the Zolotoe 5 and Logvinovo settlements. 120 and 82 mm mortars, infantry weapons, various grenade launchers and systems prohibited by the Minsk agreements were subjected to shelling. small arms ", - said the head of the press service."In total, over 80 different ammunition were released across the territory of the Republic," said Osadchy.Recall that since the fall of 2014, the participants of the Contact Group have declared more than 20 times that agreements have been reached to observe the "ceasefire regime" in the region.The participants of the Contact Group on the settlement of the situation in the Donbass on February 12, 2015 signed in Minsk a set of measures to implement the Minsk Agreements agreed with the heads of the countries of the "Normandy Four" (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine). The UN Security Council on February 17, 2015, by resolution No. 2202, approved a set of measures, which became annex No. 1 to this resolution. The UN Security Council also called on all parties to ensure the full implementation of the Package of Measures.The document provides for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the line of contact, the beginning of a dialogue on the restoration of socio-economic relations of Kiev and Donbass, as well as the reform of the Constitution of Ukraine with the aim of decentralizing and securing the "special status of certain regions of Donetsk and Lugansk regions."Kiev for its part has delayed and put off the implementation of this agreement, and continues to treat the 'special status of certain regions' as hostile entities rather than signatories of a ceasefire with the aim of restoring civil norms.Ukraine's media and information war outlets such as Unian, a project of the Atlantic Council, exist to confuse western audiences, and create an alternative reality in which Donbass rebels are Russia's hybrid military forces, and rather than act defensively, are mounting unprovoked attacks. Today they write: