© Sipa Press/Rex Features



Two police officers also said that they were pressured by then-Palm Beach State Attorney Barry Krischer to discontinue their investigation

prosecutors worked with them to contain the case

it effectively "shut down an ongoing FBI probe into whether there were more victims,"

80 women

who say they were abused by Epstein

Ahead of a trial slated for December 4 over a lawsuit filed against billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of, a new report details US Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta's role in covering up the full scale of Epstein's crimes.Epstein's teen sex trafficking ring worked like a pyramid scheme, according to victims, who say they were paid to give massages to Epstein,Michael Reiter told the Miami Herald. Reiter was police chief in Palm Beach, Florida - where Epstein resided - during the investigation.or downgrade the case to a misdemeanor.In 2008, Epstein was convicted of soliciting an underage girl for prostitution andfollowing a plea agreement. His conviction followed a series of dismissals of other, similar lawsuits that same year."Our judgment in this case, based on the evidence known at the time, was that it was better to have a billionaire serve time in jail, register as a sex offender and pay his victims restitution than risk a trial with a reduced likelihood of success," Acosta, then US attorney for Southern Florida - the top federal prosecutor in Miami - explained in a 2011 letter.Acosta had negotiated the agreement with one of Epstein's lawyers, a former colleague of his at a prestigious Washington, DC, law firm. According to the Miami Herald,- even as the FBI was uncovering evidence of a wider sex trafficking operation." (Emphasis by Miami Herald).At the time, Epstein, with Acosta's help, was able to avoid federal charges,and simply register as a sex offender and settle the lawsuits from the. The deal was also, potentially illegally, kept secret from Epstein's victims.Acosta nevertheless has landed on the president's shortlist of potential nominees for the position of US Attorney General as he seeks a replacement for Jeff Sessions, according to a Bloomberg report.Epstein repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in depositions for those lawsuits, in one case more than 200 times, the Miami Herald reports. Reporters for the outlet reviewed scores of court records, lawsuits, witness depositions and sealed documents and spoke to previously unidentified victims.But damage fromthe outlet reported.The Miami Herald investigatedThe accused all deny the allegations against them. Dershowitz worked on Epstein's legal team and helped furnish dossiers on the victims in order to discredit their testimonies. Trump vehemently denied the allegations against him levied by Katie Johnson, who says she was just 13 years old when she was raped by the president."I've known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy,'' Trump told New York Magazine in 2002. "He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it - Jeffrey enjoys his social life."One of the girls, Virginia Roberts, was recruited at the age of 15 while working a summer job at Mar-a-Lago. Roberts has accused Epstein of flying her across the world to "meet" Prince Andrew.The Miami Herald's report sheds light on how.Epstein's December trial, the outlet says, is likely to bring new information to light, as many of the victims will get their first chance to testify after years of legal struggles.