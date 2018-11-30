© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

Fourth National Climate Assessment CHAPTER 10: AGRICULTURE AND RURAL COMMUNITIES should make you question why there is no PLAN B for any type of cold weather "Grand Solar Minimum " effects on our grain growing regions of the planet. They will not even discuss the possibility of cooling even though hundreds of solar researcher's state that we are heading into a cooler climate through 2035. So much bias that we cannot even discuss solutions to real problems even though NASA and the ESA state that the Earth is about to cool. A hard look into the science of grant money and dismissing of alternative idea of solar activity and effects on our planets climate.