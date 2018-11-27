© Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP



Authorities were responding Tuesday to a possible active shooter incident at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.Montgomery County Police officer Rick Goodale said police were called to the scene Tuesday just after 2:20 p.m.Many on Twitter posted about the ongoing situation. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, a Democrat who represents Maryland's 2nd district, said he was at the hospital and was told about the possible shooting."I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we've been told there is an active shooter," Ruppersberger wrote on Twitter. "I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 others."No injuries or gunshots have yet been reported or confirmed.