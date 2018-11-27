© Getty

Almost 1.5million UK households plan to have their home controlled by smart devices in the next five years., according to research by insurer Policy Expert.Many homes are ahead of the tech trend with the average household already owning three smart devices, as 40% of people think these bits of clever kit they make their lives easier.While 18% invest in gadgets to help them save money on their bills and 3% admit they purchase techie bits just to keep up with the Joneses.The most popular devices are smart TVs, smart meters, home hubs (that allow you to connect and control multiple smart home devices via your broadband router), remote heating thermostats and smart speakers and smart lighting.Adam Powell, operations director at Policy Expert, said: "Whether you've already passed over control of your home to smart devices, or your planning to make your first purchase, it's important to make sure that your contents insurance covers big-ticket items."In some cases added security measures can reduce the cost of your premium."