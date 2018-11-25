parasites called Phronima
A string of eerie-looking parasites called Phronima - which bear an uncanny resemblance to the Alien Queen which burst out of John Hurt’s chest in the iconic movie - have been discovered on Ventry Beach outside Dingle and are been cared for by Director of Dingle Oceanworld, Kevin Flannery.
The creatures - which eat barrel jellyfish from the inside out and ride around in their corpse - are an extremely rare find in Ireland.

The director of Dingle Oceanworld Kevin Flannery said: "Then the female lays her eggs inside in the poor barrel jellyfish."

He quipped that it is very timely find as pilots spotted strange objects flying close to their planes last Friday.


"So, I'm saying the aliens have landed", he joked.