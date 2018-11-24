Breckenridge

Loveland Ski Area officially reached 100″ of snow for their 2018-2019 season. A snow storm from Friday into Saturday helped get them there with 11″ of new snow in the last 24 hours.

Skiers can expect more terrain to open up, Loveland says.

At Arapahoe Basin, they opened their Pali Lift which 8″ of new snow; 10″ total from the storm.

Keystone and Breckenridge reported 4-5″ of fresh snow with more expected.








Eldora also getting in on the storm weekend.