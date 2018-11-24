Skiers can expect more terrain to open up, Loveland says.
At Arapahoe Basin, they opened their Pali Lift which 8″ of new snow; 10″ total from the storm.
Keystone and Breckenridge reported 4-5″ of fresh snow with more expected.
Pali Lift Opens Today
We're playing in 5 inches of fresh snow as more falls around us!
An additional 4" fell over the past 24hrs bringing the storm total to 7". The brunt of this storm is supposed to hit today, so there is more on the way!
Eldora also getting in on the storm weekend.
DUMPING! Heading up this weekend?
