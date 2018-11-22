© Reuters

At least five people have been killed and 18 injured, after a car hit a group of students outside a primary school in northeastern China, local media reported.The incident took place in the city of Huludao, Liaoning province at noon on Thursday. The children were crossing the street when the vehicle, identified by media as an Audi, rammed into them.A video released on social media shows chaos as the car crashes into the crowd of children. Many of the students are knocked to the ground and dragged by the car.At least five people have reportedly been killed and 18 injured. An eyewitness told local media that he saw blood on the ground and children's shoes.