german police
© franz12 / shutterstock.com
An 85-year-old German pensioner has been murdered by a 20-year-old refugee in the northern German town of Wittenburg.

Pensioner Dietrich P. met the Afghan after his daughter, a refugee worker, thought it was a good idea to hire the man to care for her father.

The elderly man had lost his wife in 2012 and last year the Afghan already took care of the man for a week. Last week the refugee was helping the victim with gardening and household work, but it ended in a tragedy around 2:00 am on the early Saturday morning.

After the suspect fled from the house, Dietrich was found with his throat slit. The public prosecutor's office says the suspect is a rejected asylum seeker from Afghanistan.

The man was arrested near a highway and after checking his identity it became clear he was the suspect.

The Afghan lived in a refugee shelter in the Zwickau area, where the daughter of the victim was active in helping refugees. She gave the young man the job caring for her father.