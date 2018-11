© franz12 / shutterstock.com

An 85-year-old German pensioner has been murdered by a 20-year-old refugee in the northern German town of Wittenburg.The elderly man had lost his wife in 2012 and last year the Afghan already took care of the man for a week. Last week the refugee was helping the victim with gardening and household work, but it ended in a tragedy around 2:00 am on the early Saturday morning.After the suspect fled from the house, Dietrich was found with his throat slit. The public prosecutor's office says the suspect is a rejected asylum seeker from Afghanistan.The man was arrested near a highway and after checking his identity it became clear he was the suspect.The Afghan lived in a refugee shelter in the Zwickau area, where the daughter of the victim was active in helping refugees. She gave the young man the job caring for her father.