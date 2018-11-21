© Jennifer Brown



© Bill Farrington



One person was killed and six others injured in a fiery, four-car wreck on the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday morning, authorities said.Three of the vehicles involved in the 7:15 a.m. crash, including a pickup truck, burst into flames on the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge, sending plumes of black smoke into the air, FDNY officials said."There was a huge fire," said witness Jennifer Brown, who had been walking along the bridge at the time. "There was a lot of black smoke ... the cars were pretty engulfed."Brown added: "There was traffic stopped everywhere."The crash temporarily shut down both sides of the 1.1-mile span while authorities treated the injured and investigated the wreck.The fatality, whose identity was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.The six people injured suffered minor injuries, officials said. Only one of them was hospitalized and taken to Brooklyn Hospital Center. The rest of the injured refused medical attention at the scene, according to officials.It took responding firefighters nearly an hour to extinguish the flames.The cause of the crash was not immediately known.The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad is looking into the incident.