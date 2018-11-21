Society's Child
Fiery 4-car crash on Brooklyn Bridge turns deadly
New York Post
Wed, 21 Nov 2018 16:47 UTC
Three of the vehicles involved in the 7:15 a.m. crash, including a pickup truck, burst into flames on the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge, sending plumes of black smoke into the air, FDNY officials said.
"There was a huge fire," said witness Jennifer Brown, who had been walking along the bridge at the time. "There was a lot of black smoke ... the cars were pretty engulfed."
Brown added: "There was traffic stopped everywhere."
The crash temporarily shut down both sides of the 1.1-mile span while authorities treated the injured and investigated the wreck.
The fatality, whose identity was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.
It took responding firefighters nearly an hour to extinguish the flames.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad is looking into the incident.
He who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps to perpetrate it. He who accepts evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it.
