The Israeli consulate in Boston has sent angry messages to a RT America reporter, after his criticism of how the US media were covering the deadly events in Gaza was retweeted by Palestinian activists.Apparently, the messages were triggered by a couple of tweets by Cohen that were retweeted by Ali Abunimah, the co-founder of Electronic Intifada, a Chicago-based news site reporting from the Palestinian perspective. One of them referenced a documentary Cohen co-produced, called 'Killing Gaza,' about the 2014 conflict in the enclave.Last week, the Israeli consulate in New York engaged in a Twitter back-and-forth with journalist Ben Norton, after he commented on the New York Times' editing of its Gaza coverage to make it more pro-Israel.Norton was told to "get it right" and accused of getting his news from the "terrorist propaganda TV station of a genocidal terrorist group like Hamas."