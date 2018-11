© REUTERS / SHAMIL ZHUMATOV, Twitter / Russia's Investigation Committee



A man has been run over and killed by a plane at a Russian airport, while gruesome footage of the incident emerged online. It is unknown how the man managed to slip past tight security and get onto the tarmac undetected.The brutal death took place at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport on Tuesday evening.Russian airline Aeroflot has confirmed that it was their passenger jet involved in the fatal incident.Ghastly footage of the aftermath has surfaced on Twitter, showing scraps of clothing, shoelaces, and blood spattered across the runway. The footage was released online by Russia's Investigative Committee, who have launched a probe into the curious circumstances surrounding the man's tragic death.However, aviation security officers were then sent to inspect the runway, and made the gruesome discovery.Reports claim the alleged victim was an Armenian national who had earlier been deported from Spain. He was flying from Madrid to his homeland with a transfer in Moscow. His photo has been circulated online.