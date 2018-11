© Reuters



WaPo reports.A person "familiar with the deliberations" told the Washington Post on Monday that, while no timetable for adding Venezuela to the list had been decided, discussions The State Department has shopped the move around to various agencies for feedback, including the Department of Health and Human Services, and the US Agency for International Development.according to another anonymous source, this one a US official. Rubio and two other Republican senators implored Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a September letter to declare Venezuela a terrorism sponsor,Venezuela has been hit with multiple rounds of sanctions since Trump took office, and there are concerns about the further effects of designation as a terrorism sponsor on the nation's already-decimated economy.using vague language to target those who "have directly or indirectly engaged" in "deceptive practices or corruption" involving the Venezuelan government. The US continues to purchase Venezuelan oil, but a terrorism-sponsor designation could interrupt even that vital trade.- since the "Axis of Evil" worked out so well for Bush - indicating thatTrump has repeatedly broached the subject of military intervention in Venezuela - and designating it as a terrorism sponsor could potentially be a step towards just that.Another senior US official told Reuters that the administration believes Nicolas Maduro's Venezuela presidency to be "illegitimate," despite his victory in the May elections. The Venezuelan president blamed an apparent assassination attempt by an explosive-laden drone during an August military parade on far-right elements backed by the US and Colombia.