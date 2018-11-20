© Reuters / Albert Gea



A passenger train has derailed near Barcelona, Spain, leaving at least one person dead and 44 injured, officials confirmed.The incident took place outside the village of Vacarisses, near the Spanish city on Tuesday morning.The latest data from the emergency services indicates that at least one person has been killed, and 44 others injured in the tragedy. The train was carrying some 150 passengers when the incident happened.The train operator Adif confirmed that the train derailed due to a landslide. The authorities deployed 14 fire brigades, 8 ambulances and police force to the affected area, according to El Pais newspaper.