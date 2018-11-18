Society's Child
Ukrainian church independence supporters storm residence of top cleric who opposes schism with Russian Orthodox church
RT
Sun, 18 Nov 2018 17:19 UTC
Demonstrators descended on the residence of Metropolitan Ephraim in Kryvyi Rih on Saturday, according to Ukrainian Orthodox Church website. The statement described the group, comprised of no more than 20 people judging by the video filmed by a local journalist, as "provocateurs" who "tried to break the door of the building" and "shouted insults" at the ruling bishop of Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol eparchy.
Some representatives of the Ukrainian Church wanted it to split from the Moscow Patriarchate (Russian Orthodox Church), of which it has been part of for centuries. The move towards independence, known as autocephaly, was greenlighted by the Constantinople Patriarchate prompting a major schism in the Modern Orthodox world and increasing tensions among the believers.
The demonstrators were holding placards demanding Ephraim to accept a religious document called Tomos that grants independence to the Ukrainian Church. The bishop was among many warning against the move and pledging support for the canonical church of the country, that is the one that accepts Moscow's authority.
Local police were alerted to the violent actions, but seemingly nothing changed when they arrived at the site as bangs on the doors were still heard. The church said the officers were reluctant to stop the participants from "damaging" the building and "shouting out calls inciting religious hatred."
Not all the people at the event were there to show their position on religious issues, however. A man calling himself a member of far-right group 'Right Sector' was spotted strolling around the residence. He told a journalist that he was not a "religious man," but still wants the creation of the independent church in the country. Another participant said that he was not really aware about the situation, but calls for a "free Ukraine."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Ultra-orthodox Jews beat up flight attendant to land plane to keep Shabbat Law
- Over 100 workers begin 'heavy cleanup' after train carrying propane derails in Byromville, Georgia
- Circumhorizontal arc seen over Northland, New Zealand
- 'Tête d'Arlequin': Painting found under tree in Romania believed to be Picasso stolen in 'theft of the century'
- 'Mysterious' objects hit two cars in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Canada's oil producers hit a massive roadblock
- Dead humpback whale washes up near British Columbia ferry terminal
- Best of the Web: California wildfires: Death toll rises to 71 - 1,000+ missing - 50,000+ remain evacuated - 7,000+ buildings destroyed - Camp Fire deadliest in state's history - UPDATES
- Viral clip sees Chipotle manager fired for accusing black diners of serial dine-and-dash
- Journalist demands that Moshe Feiglin be investigated under the law for preventing genocide
- Man dies after stingray attack while swimming near Hobart, Tasmania, Australia
- Society has gone to the dogs: 'Victim' reports pet poo outside their home as a racist hate crime
- Afghan President Ghani reveals number of Afghan troops killed since 2015
- Ukrainian church independence supporters storm residence of top cleric who opposes schism with Russian Orthodox church
- Physicist who developed China's first nuclear bombs dies at age 100
- Female suicide bomber blows herself up in Russia's Chechnya
- US envoy predicts peace in Afghanistan by April after talks with ex-Guantanamo Taliban negotiators
- Tabletop game casts Chechnya as being owned by vampire clan & ruled by 'Sultan Ramzan' - UPDATE
- Moscow ranked in top 10 list of the world's best cities
- Potential Speaker candidate Marcia Fudge: Pelosi seen as 'elitist,' 'very wealthy person', doesn't support black candidates for leadership positions
- Afghan President Ghani reveals number of Afghan troops killed since 2015
- US envoy predicts peace in Afghanistan by April after talks with ex-Guantanamo Taliban negotiators
- Potential Speaker candidate Marcia Fudge: Pelosi seen as 'elitist,' 'very wealthy person', doesn't support black candidates for leadership positions
- In praise of Melania Trump: Queen of the USA?
- Angela Merkel faces mass protests as she defends her immigration policies during a visit to Chemnitz
- The latest instrument of Russian meddling, according to the times: Masha and the Bear
- China's 'One Belt, One Road' linking Asia, Europe, Africa and, eventually, South America
- May defends Brexit plan despite MP rebellion and cabinet resignations
- Libya's peace process dies in Palermo
- Amnesty International strips Aung San Suu Kyi of its highest honor: Obama's Nobel Peace Prize should be next
- Two big giants in the room? APEC failure as leaders cancel joint statement amid US-China spat
- 'We're feeding a monster': Avigdor Lieberman gives last sinister warning about Hamas
- Trump has quietly ordered the elimination of Julian Assange
- Fiascos multiply: Avenatti's law practice evicted from LA offices
- SOTT Focus: Blowback: An Inside Look at How US-Funded Fascists in Ukraine Mentor US White Supremacists
- 'Judgement Day' nears: Analyst on why Clinton may finally end up behind bars
- Mounting electoral pressure may push Israel into new Gaza attack say analysts
- In creating an EU army, could Europe easily get rid of American political diktat?
- Bluster: Israel says it's capable of taking out S-300 and S-400, but won't do this
- It's a 'migrant tsunami': Tijuana mayor threatens deportation of US-bound migrants amid tensions, clashes
- Ultra-orthodox Jews beat up flight attendant to land plane to keep Shabbat Law
- Over 100 workers begin 'heavy cleanup' after train carrying propane derails in Byromville, Georgia
- 'Tête d'Arlequin': Painting found under tree in Romania believed to be Picasso stolen in 'theft of the century'
- Canada's oil producers hit a massive roadblock
- Viral clip sees Chipotle manager fired for accusing black diners of serial dine-and-dash
- Journalist demands that Moshe Feiglin be investigated under the law for preventing genocide
- Society has gone to the dogs: 'Victim' reports pet poo outside their home as a racist hate crime
- Ukrainian church independence supporters storm residence of top cleric who opposes schism with Russian Orthodox church
- Physicist who developed China's first nuclear bombs dies at age 100
- Female suicide bomber blows herself up in Russia's Chechnya
- Tabletop game casts Chechnya as being owned by vampire clan & ruled by 'Sultan Ramzan' - UPDATE
- Moscow ranked in top 10 list of the world's best cities
- London: Eighty-five arrested and major bridges blocked in Extinction Rebellion's climate change protests
- US Navy SEALs and 'elite' Marines murder Green Beret for reporting their appalling behavior
- Life in fear: 1 in 3 US drone-strike deaths in Yemen are civilians, including children according to new report
- White Jewish supremacism? Hasidic mob swarms black Jew for carrying a Torah
- California Congressman urges gun owners to disarm: 'The government has nukes'
- Drug dealer who raped dying schoolgirl, stuffs her body into crate, gets less than 3 years in jail
- Canada's crude crisis accelerating
- Boys left to fail at school because attempts to help them earn wrath of feminists, says ex-UK admissions chief
- Archaeologists uncover 500-year-old Inca bones and relics hidden in Bolivian quarry
- 1913: When Hitler, Trotsky, Tito, Freud and Stalin all lived in Vienna
- 536 AD: Plague, famine, drought, cold, and a mysterious fog that lasted 18 months
- Ancient underwater ruins found off coast of Spain
- Missing piece of Antikythera Mechanism discovered on Aegean seabed
- Ten lies we're told to justify the slaughter of 20 million in the First World War
- Long lost depiction of Jesus offers totally different portrayal as curly headed & clean shaven
- 2,100-year-old pit containing a mini "Terracotta Army" discovered in China
- Britain and France conspired to start World War I
- James Corbett's "The WWI Conspiracy": To Start A War
- Archaeologists unearth 4,500-year-old 'untouched' tomb in Egypt
- Striking 100yo audio of moment WWI's guns fell silent
- Anti-smoking campaigns aren't new: The Nazis' forgotten drive to eliminate tobacco from the Reich
- Precious enough for King Tut's tomb: How a meteor crash formed stunning 'Libyan Desert Glass'
- 11,000-year-old DNA reveals clues to ancient Americans
- Europe's Little Ice Age: 'All things which grew above the ground died and starved'
- Camels were surprisingly common across the Roman Empire and the Silk Road
- Oldest rock art possibly discovered in Borneo cave
- Farmer accidentally unearths ancient Greek statues and historical graves
- Did ancient people really die young?
- The 'little brain' - What factors propelled the cerebellum into the spotlight?
- Shanghai opens its 'earthscraper' hotel built inside an abandoned quarry
- Molecular biologist: There needs to be a global policy to govern gene editing
- Canyons flowing from Mars' craters likely caused by catastrophic flood events
- 'Just like riding a bike' - why don't we forget how?
- Atacama Desert's unprecedented rains are lethal to microbes
- Shocker: Lab-grown human kidneys surprisingly yield rogue brain and muscle cells
- NASA learns more about the asteroid 'Oumuamua as it leaves the solar system
- From China with might: Military expert breaks down technology behind latest Chinese aircraft
- Scientists have changed the way we officially measure a kilogram
- Hemimastigotes: Scientists discover new branch on the tree of life
- Seismic study reveals huge amount of water is dragged into Earth's interior
- A Fukushima waiting to happen? Nuclear waste stockpiles on California fault line threaten the US
- Giant impact crater found under Greenland ice, possibly 12,000 years old - UPDATE
- NASA says human flights to Mars could take place in 25 years if radiation shielding technology created
- China creates nuke-powered fake sun that burns hotter than the real deal
- Russia unveils reusable nuclear rocket engine for Mars mission: 'Elon Musk is using old tech'
- How an outsider in Alzheimer's research bucked the prevailing theory (and he's probably right)
- Bread-crust bubbles: Scientists discover new type of volcanic ash
- Autonomic nervous system directly controls stem cell proliferation, study shows
- Circumhorizontal arc seen over Northland, New Zealand
- Dead humpback whale washes up near British Columbia ferry terminal
- Best of the Web: California wildfires: Death toll rises to 71 - 1,000+ missing - 50,000+ remain evacuated - 7,000+ buildings destroyed - Camp Fire deadliest in state's history - UPDATES
- Man dies after stingray attack while swimming near Hobart, Tasmania, Australia
- Early snowfall continues in northern and central Greece
- Big tornado filmed in mid Canterbury, New Zealand
- Man-made global warmists predicted no snow. Instead, we're getting record snow falls
- Cyclone Gaja: Four workers killed in landslide in Tamil Nadu, India
- Two-headed deer: Hunter makes bizarre kill in Ballard County, Kentucky
- A 'massive sinkhole' opens up in Greenville, South Carolina
- 5-day-old girl dies after family pit bull attack in crib in Citrus County, Florida
- At least 7 killed as powerful snowstorm blasts across huge swath of US
- Mid-Hudson Valley hit by early snowstorm with up to 14 inches measured
- Floods and landslides in San Martín, Huánuco and Cusco, Peru
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Out of season climate chaos
- Fall storm dumps up to 9 inches of snow in Massachusetts
- Cyclone 'Gaja' makes landfall in south India, kills 11 people
- Double trouble: Twin tornadoes touchdown in Turkey
- Heavy snowfall in Turkey - up to 2 feet
- Strong and shallow M6.2 earthquake hits Solomon Islands
- 'Mysterious' objects hit two cars in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Blue meteor fireball streaks over Texas, sonic boom reported
- 'Kaboom!': Residents report loud boom in Natchez, Mississippi
- Two mystery 'explosions' heard across large parts of Doncaster, UK
- Astronomers spot 2 meteor fireballs in 2 hours over southern Spain - 4 for the region in November
- Meteor fireball caught on camera in Loughborough, UK
- Bright meteor fireball on Nov.11 over Jaén, Spain - 3rd for the month in the region
- Video taken of meteor fireball near Lexington, Kentucky
- Loud, building-rattling boom sounds off over Tillamook, Oregon
- Bright meteor fireball shoots across the sky of Andalusia, Spain - Second for the region within 28 hours
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain brighter than the full moon
- Fiery meteor fireball blazing across Alabama & Arkansas caught on video
- Meteor fireball streaks across Halloween sky in Alabama
- Sonic boom in southeastern Massachusetts stemmed from meteor fireball explosion
- Shaking, loud boom heard in central Maryland
- 'Once in a lifetime' moment: Meteor fireball explodes in night sky above castle in England
- Meteor fireball streaks across North Carolina skies
- Meteor fireball observed over Hokkaido, Japan
- Loud house-shaking boom heard in Sweetwater, Texas
- Two bright meteor fireballs streak over Argentina and Brazil, sonic boom reported
- The Mosaic of Autoimmunity: Top doctors reveal vaccines turn our immune system against us
- 'Distinct whiff of snake oil' - The truth about DNA fitness tests
- New report reveals US water suppliers cover up spikes in hormone-disrupting herbicide contamination
- The evidence against carbohydrates gets stronger
- The Endocannabinoid system: Most medical schools don't train students about the second largest neurotransmitter system
- Barbara Loe Fisher: Pediatricians turn Well Baby Checkups into vaccine battlegrounds
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Importance of Vitamin B1: Thiamine
- Veganism backlash? These women swear by a meat-based diet
- Britain's first court case against 5G wireless technology — And the people won
- Despite opioid epidemic intensifying, FDA approves painkiller 1,000X more powerful than morphine
- Canola oil acts like battery acid on your heart - Here are some good alternatives
- The health benefits of organ meats
- Flashback: Vegetarians are 'less healthy and have a lower quality of life than meat-eaters', scientists say
- New meta-study suggests testosterone therapy helps relieve depression in men
- Your tax dollars at work: Canadian government invests $150 million in vegan protein development
- University of Toronto to implement total smoking ban on campuses
- New research makes the weak claim that coffee reduces diabetes risk
- How the CDC uses fear and manipulated data to hype up demand for flu vaccines
- Poverty tied to worse heart health among U.S. teens
- CDC investigating burst of possible new cases of polio-like paralysis, as mystery persists
- The meaning of monstrosity has morphed dramatically over the course of history
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: 5 Easy Pieces: How the Big 5 Personality Traits Impact Who We Are, and Who We Can Become
- Soundscape: The importance of sound and silence
- Shamans: 'Astronauts of inner space'
- New study on schadenfreude sheds light on darker side of humanity
- Loneliness is bad for the brain
- The 'hard problem' of consciousness - Could consciousness all come down to the way things vibrate?
- Vacation is a poor substitute for leisure
- What is that weird head sensation called ASMR?
- Feeling lonely and depressed? Decrease your use of social media
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Insight, Or Why It's Not Just Your Boss Who Lacks Self-Awareness
- Peter Hitchens reviews philosopher John Gray: An atheist who rebukes banal atheists
- Perfection at any cost?
- Douglas Murray in conversation with Jordan Peterson
- The pursuit in 'interestingness': Giving goals a fluidity that can accommodate new information
- Why some people are unable to admit when they're wrong
- Reviewing Germaine Greer's 'On Rape': Lots of opinion, few facts
- Gabor Maté: How a traumatized America finds relief in hate
- 7 things covert psychopaths, narcissists and sociopaths do differently
- Social contagion: Trigger warnings are a mass psychogenic illness
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- What the fox? Russian woman rides Moscow metro with unusual furry friend
- Large cash advance for 'What Happened 2' ahead of 2020 presidential run
- Above or below? Aussie PM grilled on hot topic of the day: Proper placement of onions in sausage sandwiches
- Nation approves plan to push Tinseltown into Pacific Ocean
- Glamour girl unleashes her toxic femininity on a Porsche Boxster
- Russians dress up as 'bus' to cross Vladivostok bridge... and get BUSted
- Bear and fox demand food payment from passing tourists
- Is every other Russian in London really a spy or informant? #ICYMI checks it out
- CDC Warning: People with dirt on Clintons have 843% greater risk of suicide
- Florida recount finalized, Al Gore declared president!
- 'Big Cat?!' Russian taxi driver shocked as a passenger brings leopard in cab
- Flat earther thinks the Earth is actually shaped like a doughnut
- Wealthy Americans assure populace that heavily armed floating city contructed above nation has nothing to do with anything
- Man plays piano to soothe sick, blind elephants at sanctuary in Thailand
- Kremlin jokes about offering Megyn Kelly a job after her 'blackface' comments
- Representative for zombie population complains of Halloween costume 'cultural appropriation'
- Package sent to Clintons turn out to be Bill's Viagra
- 27-Year-Old Man Becomes First Transage Winner in World Under-10s Cross Country Championship
- Dumbest robbers in Belgium arrested after vape shop owner tells them to come back later for more money
- Who needs a guard dog? This parrot packs serious heat
Quote of the Day
For the great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie - deliberate, contrived and dishonest - but the myth - persistent, persuasive, and unrealistic. Too often we hold fast to the clichés of our forebears. We subject all facts to a prefabricated set of interpretations. We enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.
Recent Comments
Once comedians used to show the stupidities of the politicians and press in a comic way. Stupidity became so mainstream, No boundaries including...
"And the home base/breeding ground/safe space for these useful idiots is the post-coup zombie nation-state Ukraine, where actual fascists have...
Now that Kennedy has won a lawsuits against the government for failing to enforce the safety monitoring regulations, it ought to be possible to...
Obama was a promising, progressive, globalist rising star, and black to boot! They just knew he was a perfect fit! Heap praises! Award a Nobel!...
It''s child endangerment to leave any child alone with an inherently dangerous animal. Should be a mandatory 1 year in prison to clear their heads...