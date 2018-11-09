© Zest Magazine

A parliamentary committee approved amendments to health laws that provides major momentum for Turkey's fight for tobacco control.Amendments, one of the most comprehensive regulations after a landmark smoking ban in 2009,Another revolutionary amendment is plain packaging. Instead of colorful packs deemed to encourage smoking by critics,Smoking has been one of the habits most associated with Turks for decades and even created the expression: "To smoke like a Turk." In 2009, Turkey banned smoking in all indoor spaces, including restaurants, bars, cafes and similar establishments, and one year later the ban was extended to smoking in various sites such as stadiums, mosque courtyards and hospitals. Then-prime minister and incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a staunch teetotaler, is largely credited for the effective implementation of the ban that significantly limited space for smokers. Apart from the ban, the country imposed higher taxes on cigarettes and provided free medicine and treatment for smokers.Figures indicate that after the smoking ban in restaurants, bars, cafes, stadiums, hospitals and similar establishments, the prevalence of smokers decreased. Increased taxes on cigarettes and free medical treatment for smokers aided a decline in the habit. Still, authorities are determined to stamp out smoking, which still prevails among the young and kills more than 100,000 people every year due to diseases linked to smoking. The smoking rate was 31.6 percent in 2016, the latest year with available data, a decline from 32.5 percent in 2014.