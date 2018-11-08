© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

The Trump administration has pulled CNN reporter Jim Acosta's press credentials after a heated exchange with Trump during a press conference on Wednesday. Acosta found out when the Secret Service blocked his entry.Contradicting a widely-seen video of the incident, CNN claims Acosta never touched the intern and called the revocation of his pass a "threat to democracy."There is some confusion as to whether the force seen in the video comes from Acosta pushing the intern's arm down or her pulling the mic from him. The reporter is clearly seen touching the woman's arm, though.Social media has predictably erupted in a frenzy, while CNN president Jeff Zucker reportedly tried to reassure Acosta's colleagues with a memo that read in part that Trump's "ongoing attacks on the press have gone too far" and "are disturbingly un-American." Acosta's canonization as Patron Saint of the Resistance is pending.Conservatives cheered the administration's decision to bounce Acosta, who never misses an opportunity to attack the president.