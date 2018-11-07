© Rahmat Gul / AP



The United Nations says attacks and intimidation by the Taliban against last month's parliamentary elections in Afghanistan resulted inIn a November 6 report, the UN said militants had waged "a deliberate campaign intended to disrupt and undermine the electoral process."It said-- during the October 20 election and subsequent days when delayed polling took place.The Taliban, fighting to force foreign troops out of Afghanistan and defeat Kabul's Western-backed government, issued a series of threats against the elections that included three separate warnings in the days leading up to the vote.There also were several attacks on voter-registration centers in the months before the election, some claimed by the Islamic State group.The UN said attacks by antigovernment elements, mostly the Taliban, were carried out with rockets, grenades, mortars, and improvised explosive devices.The United Nations also noted to a campaign of threats, intimidation, and harassment, including abductions before the election.